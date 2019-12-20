Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.46

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.46 and traded as high as $61.31. Hartford Financial Services Group shares last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 116,720 shares.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $178,431.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $276,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,184 shares in the company, valued at $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,535. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.