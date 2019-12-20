Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut Harley-Davidson from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.88.

HOG opened at $37.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,503. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 47.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 48,307 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,008,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,789,000 after acquiring an additional 159,144 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 130,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

