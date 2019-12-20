HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

HRGLY stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

