Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.94

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 7900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

