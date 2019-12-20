Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.32

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and traded as low as $18.87. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 3,492 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. This is a boost from Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 30.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5,488.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

