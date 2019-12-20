Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz Sells 62,587 Shares

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 62,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $5,051,396.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,165.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Amirali Talasaz sold 203 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $16,240.00.
- On Monday, November 25th, Amirali Talasaz sold 11,390 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $913,364.10.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Amirali Talasaz sold 1,310 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $103,935.40.
Guardant Health stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $112.21.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
