Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz Sells 62,587 Shares

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 62,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $5,051,396.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,165.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Amirali Talasaz sold 203 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $16,240.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Amirali Talasaz sold 11,390 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $913,364.10.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Amirali Talasaz sold 1,310 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $103,935.40.

Guardant Health stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

