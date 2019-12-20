Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Shares of GNTY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. 8,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,133. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.06.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.92%.

In related news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $231,328.84. Also, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $64,460.00. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.