Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of ASR stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.36. 56,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,142. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a fifty-two week low of $137.06 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.35.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,219,000 after purchasing an additional 110,320 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 108.3% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 64,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 33,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 27.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,941,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter worth about $1,832,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.