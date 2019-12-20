Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OMAB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of OMAB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $62.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.93%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.