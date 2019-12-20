GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRFS. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Banco Sabadell raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Santander raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

GRFS traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.