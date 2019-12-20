GreenPower Achieves Market Cap of $11.23 Million (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. GreenPower has a market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $2,461.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenPower coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, GreenPower has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.01223674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenPower

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial . The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com

GreenPower Coin Trading

GreenPower can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinFalcon and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenPower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenPower using one of the exchanges listed above.

