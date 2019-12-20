GreenMed Market Cap Reaches $2,288.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.01181729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

