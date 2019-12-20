Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) CEO Todd A. Becker Sells 75,000 Shares

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) CEO Todd A. Becker sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,865,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.92. 465,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Green Plains Inc has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Green Plains by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Green Plains by 1,415.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

