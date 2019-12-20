Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.74. 108,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,833. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 184.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after buying an additional 6,062,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,013,000 after buying an additional 1,285,105 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,006,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,788 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,844,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,600,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,724 shares during the period.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

