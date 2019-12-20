Gossipcoin (GOSS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45.00

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Gossipcoin has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. Gossipcoin has a total market cap of $20,391.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossipcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gossipcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.01231646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gossipcoin Coin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 31,404,355 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin . The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossipcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossipcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.