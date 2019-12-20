Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones Sells 45,830 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 45,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,923,943.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,396,422.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,905 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $156,278.10.

On Friday, December 6th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,754 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,003,527.16.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $60,015.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 14,422 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $578,754.86.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 43,490 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $1,752,647.00.

Shares of GSHD opened at $43.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.68. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $661.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,474,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 219,702 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,985,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,911,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,376,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

