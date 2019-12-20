GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) Trading Down 1.5%

GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.89, approximately 155,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 143,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of GoldMining in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Brazil, Colombia, the United States, Canada, Peru, and other regions of the Americas. The company controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects. The company also owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.

