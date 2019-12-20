Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

BAE SYS PLC/S stock opened at $30.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.03. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 163,707 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 51.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

