Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $34.49, 946 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 156,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,208,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,659,000 after buying an additional 70,083 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,827,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,352,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $29,427,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter.

