Gogo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,426 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,072% compared to the average daily volume of 108 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Gogo in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

