GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NILSY. ValuEngine upgraded GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.93.

Get GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) alerts:

NILSY opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $31.77.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.