Globus Medical (GMED) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2019 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical witnessed strength in the United States and the international regions as well as in the Musculoskeletal solutions and Enabling Technologies segments. Implant pull-through from ExcelsiusGPS placements and back-to-back record sales force recruiting years were the primary growth drivers. Internationally, spine business grew by 15% in the third quarter, ahead of the market in almost all significant geographies.Globus Medical posted mixed third-quarter results with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the mark.Globus Medical has outperformed its industry in the past three months. However, the pricing scenario is persistently tough for Globus Medical.”

12/12/2019 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2019 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical posted mixed third -quarter results with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the mark. On a positive note, the company witnessed strength in the United States and the international regions as well as in the Musculoskeletal solutions and Enabling Technologies segments. Implant pull-through from ExcelsiusGPS placements and back-to-back record sales force recruiting years were the primary growth drivers. Internationally, spine business grew by 15% in the third quarter, ahead of the market in almost all significant geographies. Globus Medical has outperformed its industry in the past three months. However, the pricing scenario is persistently tough for Globus Medical.”

11/7/2019 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Globus Medical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

11/7/2019 – Globus Medical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,171. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894 in the last 90 days. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 22.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Globus Medical by 38.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

