Global Social Chain Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $24,192.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Rfinex, HADAX, Indodax and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.01187324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Indodax, Rfinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

