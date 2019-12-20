Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

GBCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,396. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

