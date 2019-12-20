Gerrit Jan Bakker Sells 12,802 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.22. 6,293,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,563. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $242,954,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,549.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,763 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $95,375,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 50.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

