Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Receives $102.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.81.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.19. The company had a trading volume of 727,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,395. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $111.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $583.69 million for the quarter. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 21,888 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $2,437,885.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,552,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.