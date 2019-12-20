General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce $4.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $17.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $17.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.20. 5,879,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

