GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Shares Down 10.3%

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) traded down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

About GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

