GCN Coin (GCN) Market Cap Tops $70,175.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $50.98 and $18.94. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $70,175.00 and $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00556730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008745 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000490 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $5.60, $50.98, $13.77, $18.94, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $10.39, $20.33, $51.55 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.