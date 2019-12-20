GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GasLog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of GLOG opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $824.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. GasLog has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.49 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in GasLog by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,429,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,386,000 after buying an additional 286,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 33.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 698,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 37.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 292,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,846 shares during the period. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.