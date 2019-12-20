Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s share price traded up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.18, 158,151 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 104,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,912,492.14. Also, insider Holdings A/S Novo purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $6,380,000.00.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

