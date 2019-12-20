Futurepia Price Up 52.3% This Week (PIA)

Futurepia (CURRENCY:PIA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Futurepia coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Futurepia has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar. Futurepia has a market cap of $2.21 million and $6,512.00 worth of Futurepia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Futurepia Profile

Futurepia’s total supply is 22,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,238,384 coins. The Reddit community for Futurepia is /r/Futurepia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Futurepia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Futurepia is medium.com/futurepia . Futurepia’s official website is futurepia.io

Futurepia Coin Trading

Futurepia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futurepia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futurepia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Futurepia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

