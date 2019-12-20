Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 1,060,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 410,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Future Fintech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 103.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

