Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.31. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 70.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 3,740.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 3,767.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

