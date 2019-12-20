Force Protocol Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Force Protocol has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Force Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.41 or 0.06611822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

About Force Protocol

Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

