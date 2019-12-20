Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.72. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,374,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,569,000 after purchasing an additional 336,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,158,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,988,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,498,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Flowserve by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,717,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,087 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Flowserve by 11.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,538,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,774,000 after acquiring an additional 256,887 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.