FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:QLC)

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1582 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. 16,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,877. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $36.68.

