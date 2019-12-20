FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4838 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of ESGG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.18. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891. FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund has a 52 week low of $79.67 and a 52 week high of $107.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average is $99.83.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.