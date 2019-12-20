FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:RAVI)

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA RAVI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $75.67. 2,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,081. FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund has a 12 month low of $74.88 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.