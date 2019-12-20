Fletcher King (LON:FLK) Releases Earnings Results

Fletcher King (LON:FLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Fletcher King stock remained flat at $GBX 43.50 ($0.57) during trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853. Fletcher King has a 52 week low of GBX 34.75 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 49.87 ($0.66). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.35. The company has a market cap of $4.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40.

Fletcher King Company Profile

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, and ratings. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

