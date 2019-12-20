Fletcher King (LON:FLK) Releases Earnings Results

Fletcher King (LON:FLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of Fletcher King stock remained flat at $GBX 43.50 ($0.57) during trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853. Fletcher King has a 52 week low of GBX 34.75 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 49.87 ($0.66). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.35. The company has a market cap of $4.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40.
Fletcher King Company Profile
