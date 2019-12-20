Fleetwood (ASX:FWD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Fleetwood Co. Limited (ASX:FWD) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.96 ($1.39) and last traded at A$1.95 ($1.38), approximately 32,606 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 102,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.94 ($1.38).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $184.02 million and a PE ratio of -28.19.

Fleetwood Company Profile (ASX:FWD)

Fleetwood Corporation Limited provides accommodation solutions, recreational vehicles, and parts and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of accommodation for affordable housing, education, and commercial markets; and operation of accommodation villages.

