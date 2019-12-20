First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.35

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.68. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 6,824 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUSB. TheStreet raised First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $65.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First US Bancshares by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.