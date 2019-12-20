First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.92

First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and traded as low as $15.43. First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 14,253 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter – symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. It has approximately $392 million (historical cost basis) of assets. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties extends from Eastern L.I. to Maryland, with the largest concentration in Northern New Jersey.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.