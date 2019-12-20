First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 597,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 93,060 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 43.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,658. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $193.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.