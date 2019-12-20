First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBMS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.34.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 13.97%.

In related news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 649.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 41.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Bancshares by 10.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

