First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Sells $30,901.50 in Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FBNC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.08. 53,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,749. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 22.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

