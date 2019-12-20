Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NYSEARCA FVAL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,200. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.