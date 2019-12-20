Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Trading Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $42.40 and last traded at $42.39, 1,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 183,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.314 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $153,000.

