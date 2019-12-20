Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

FDIS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. 65,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,935. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.