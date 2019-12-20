Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of FDRR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.12. 23,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,558. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

